Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post $3.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65. Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 843.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

DNLI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. 12,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.82. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

