Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $171.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.75.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,249,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after purchasing an additional 64,976 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,765,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

