Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.23 Million

Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $203.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.38 million and the lowest is $183.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $228.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $801.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $886.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $898.78 million, with estimates ranging from $795.72 million to $976.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Robert D. Abendschein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $28,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 682,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 226,071 shares during the period.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,136. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $502.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

