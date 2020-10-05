Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report $767.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.62 million and the lowest is $763.50 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $780.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.19. 15,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,721. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $487,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 131,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

