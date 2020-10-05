Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.27. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.59. 16,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

