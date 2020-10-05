Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Brightcove posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $396.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

