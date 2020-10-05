Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Axovant Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXGT. Guggenheim reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of AXGT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 162,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $189.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.29. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

In other Axovant Gene Therapies news, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

