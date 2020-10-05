YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.83

Shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 10309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.