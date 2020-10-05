Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 7.3%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.70. Approximately 161,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 210,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 89,140 shares of company stock worth $3,598,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

