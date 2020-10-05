XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Up 17.7%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price was up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 21,305,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 7,697,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, BidaskClub raised XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

