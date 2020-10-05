XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Up 17.7%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares shot up 17.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.26. 21,305,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 7,697,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, BidaskClub raised XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

