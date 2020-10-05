XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Trading 8.4% Higher

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $93.48. 2,510,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,410,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 165,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80,180 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.