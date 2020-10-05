Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Update

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.16 on Monday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at $407,192.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

