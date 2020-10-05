XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of XPEL opened at $26.56 on Friday. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,622,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,035,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,068,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,511 shares of company stock worth $3,709,028 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 44.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in XPEL by 237.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

