Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 143,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 212,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market cap of $419.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,933.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

