Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 429,613 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,933.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 91,946 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

