Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 828143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XBC. HC Wainwright downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.38.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54.
In other Xebec Adsorption news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
