Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 828143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XBC. HC Wainwright downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

