XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Up 8.7%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.80. 121,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 423,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $573.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

In other XBiotech news, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $413,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $386,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $367,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,841 shares of company stock worth $1,818,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 191.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in XBiotech by 124.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XBiotech during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

