XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from XAI OCTAGON FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE XFLT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

