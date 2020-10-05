X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Up 10.1%

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.33. 157,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 85,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XFOR. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $76,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,245 shares of company stock worth $303,108. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

