Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.88.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.20 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

