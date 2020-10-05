Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on WWLNF. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

WWLNF stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86.

