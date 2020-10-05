Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wix.Com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.94.

WIX opened at $253.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.89 and a 200 day moving average of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 1.63. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Wix.Com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

