Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.10

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 16205038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87. The company has a market cap of $4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.