Wing Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $13.85 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.84 or 0.00175067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00089083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01512218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164479 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

