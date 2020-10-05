Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NYSE WSM opened at $94.51 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,408,350. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

