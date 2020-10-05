William Wesemann Sells 2,500 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 433,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

