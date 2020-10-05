Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes $222,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.15. 100,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.24. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.