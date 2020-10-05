Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Oxford Lane Capital comprises 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.56. 2,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.