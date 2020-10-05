Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 647.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 199,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,854,077. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

