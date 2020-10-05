Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 500 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 209,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $87.92. 292,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

