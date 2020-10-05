Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.29. 451,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,692,525. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

