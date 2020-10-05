Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. 1,293,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,922,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

