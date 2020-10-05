Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Dell accounts for 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Dell by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dell by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.15. 127,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

