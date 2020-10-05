Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Intel by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Intel by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 68,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,888,189. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.