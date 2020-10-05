Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $687,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.08. 293,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $343.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

