Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,056,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $450.44. 47,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.11 and its 200 day moving average is $366.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $452.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

