Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 132.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 851.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. 21,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,047. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

