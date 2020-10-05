Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for about 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 99,848 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 92,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,681. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

