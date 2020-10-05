Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 914 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.49 on Monday, hitting $226.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,569. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $226.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

