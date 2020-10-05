Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 11,800 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. 16,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.34 million, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.24. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Several research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

