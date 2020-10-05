Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $282.07. 154,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.09.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

