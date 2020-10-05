Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment accounts for 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $243,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 61.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWO. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

