Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 142,464 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,364.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

FTSL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,132. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

