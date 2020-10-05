Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 621,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990,713. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

