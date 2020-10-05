Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.83. The stock had a trading volume of 118,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $153.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.