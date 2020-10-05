Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

WSR stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

