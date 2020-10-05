Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.30.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.03 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$256.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

