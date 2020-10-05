Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.30.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.03 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.