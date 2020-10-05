Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.