West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$77.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.83.

Shares of WFT stock opened at C$64.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.65. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.96.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 5.9000005 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

